AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa holds police summit to tackle surging crime rates
The summit comes against a backdrop of concerning crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS).
South Africa holds police summit to tackle surging crime rates
Authorities say the summit will address the high levels of crime in South Africa. / DPA
April 8, 2025

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the police service to be proactive in the fight against crime as the nation battles a surge in crime-related incidents.

Ramaphosa, while delivering his keynote address on Tuesday at the opening of the 2025 National Policing Summit, said crime has had a “direct impact" on the economy of South Africa.

“Crime is a cause of instability and insecurity in our community, as it weakens social fabrics. Crime has a direct impact on the economy of our country. It discourages investment. It disrupts business activity,” Ramaphosa said.

Crime statistics

Authorities say the summit will address the high levels of crime in South Africa by “reflecting on current policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the South African Police Service (SAPS).”

The summit comes against a backdrop of concerning crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the period between October and December 2024.

According to the statistics, there were 7,710 murder cases, 14,973 sexual offences, 12,447 cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and 35,030 aggravated robbery cases in the period under review.

South Africa has grappled with high crime rates for decades, which have claimed many lives, including high-profile celebrities and athletes.

Tackling crime

On Monday, police and armed gangs engaged in a shootout that left three unidentified men dead and the closure of several roads in Mofolo Central Soweto.

Last August, former police minister Bheki Cele criticised the surge in crime numbers after statistics revealed a 22.2% increase in crime numbers compared to 2023.

Ramaphosa says the Police Summit will address the issues by focusing on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the SAPS.

Discussions over the next three days will centre around visible policing, detective services, and crime intelligence, authorities added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us