South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the police service to be proactive in the fight against crime as the nation battles a surge in crime-related incidents.

Ramaphosa, while delivering his keynote address on Tuesday at the opening of the 2025 National Policing Summit, said crime has had a “direct impact" on the economy of South Africa.

“Crime is a cause of instability and insecurity in our community, as it weakens social fabrics. Crime has a direct impact on the economy of our country. It discourages investment. It disrupts business activity,” Ramaphosa said.

Crime statistics

Authorities say the summit will address the high levels of crime in South Africa by “reflecting on current policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the South African Police Service (SAPS).”

The summit comes against a backdrop of concerning crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the period between October and December 2024.

According to the statistics, there were 7,710 murder cases, 14,973 sexual offences, 12,447 cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and 35,030 aggravated robbery cases in the period under review.

South Africa has grappled with high crime rates for decades, which have claimed many lives, including high-profile celebrities and athletes.

Tackling crime

On Monday, police and armed gangs engaged in a shootout that left three unidentified men dead and the closure of several roads in Mofolo Central Soweto.

Last August, former police minister Bheki Cele criticised the surge in crime numbers after statistics revealed a 22.2% increase in crime numbers compared to 2023.

Ramaphosa says the Police Summit will address the issues by focusing on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the SAPS.

Discussions over the next three days will centre around visible policing, detective services, and crime intelligence, authorities added.