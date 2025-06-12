AFRICA
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
At least 30 people have died and dozens gone missing after two boats carrying passengers and goods capsized in a river in western Democratic Republic of Congo.
Boat accidents are common in DRC, which has several areas yet to get improved infrastructure.
At least 30 people died and dozens went missing after two boats carrying passengers and goods capsized in a river in western Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on Thursday.

The boats sank on Wednesday overnight on Lake Tumba, in the territory of Bikoro, 128 kilometres from Mbandaka city in DR Congo’s Equateur province.

“At least 30 bodies have already been recovered from the lake but many passengers remain missing. The search for the bodies has been conducted since Wednesday evening at the scene of the tragedy,” Justin Mputu, administrator of the Bikoro territory, told reporters.

Mputu attributed the tragedy to a strong wind accompanied by heavy rain.

Search ongoing

Chrispin Moliy, the provincial interior minister, said the central and provincial governments would accord the recovered bodies a decent burial as search efforts continue for those missing.

The exact number of those missing was yet to be confirmed by authorities, but local media estimated about 100 people were on board.

The boats were headed to a village market off Lake Tumba from the city of Bikoro.

SOURCE:AA
