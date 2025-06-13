The US State Department advised its citizens in the Middle East and North Africa regions Thursday to exercise "increased caution" due to rising regional tensions.

"Historically, similar tensions have resulted in travel disruptions and increased security concerns for U.S. citizens in the region," it said in a statement.

Later, the department released a statement, reminding US citizens in Israel and the broader Middle East region of the "continued need for caution."

It also encouraged citizens to monitor the news for breaking developments.

"U.S. citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of hostilities," it added.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with Iran over its nuclear programme as tensions escalate between Tehran and Israel.