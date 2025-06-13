AFRICA
1 min read
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Advice comes due to increased regional tensions, says State Department
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
The US says it's monitoring the tensions between Iran and Israel. / Reuters
7 hours ago

The US State Department advised its citizens in the Middle East and North Africa regions Thursday to exercise "increased caution" due to rising regional tensions.

"Historically, similar tensions have resulted in travel disruptions and increased security concerns for U.S. citizens in the region," it said in a statement.

Later, the department released a statement, reminding US citizens in Israel and the broader Middle East region of the "continued need for caution."

It also encouraged citizens to monitor the news for breaking developments.

"U.S. citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of hostilities," it added.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with Iran over its nuclear programme as tensions escalate between Tehran and Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us