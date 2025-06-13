WORLD
2 min read
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
The latest incident comes less than 24 hours after an Air India plane crashed, killing more than 200 passengers and crew members.
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
The emergency landing in Thailand comes as Air India deals with a devastating crash that happened less than 24 hours earlier on Thursday. / Reuters
6 hours ago

An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight AI 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

There were 156 passengers on the flight and the bomb threat was received on board the plane, it said in a statement.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport for the Indian capital at 9:30 AM (0230) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back at the Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

Devastating crash

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat. But airport officials said a man who found a bomb threat note on the aircraft was being questioned.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after an Air India plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Rescue workers searched for missing people and aircraft parts in the charred buildings of a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad on Friday after the Air India plane crash killed more than 240 people in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board bound for Gatwick Airport south of London took off over a residential area and then disappeared from view before a huge fireball was seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses, CCTV footage showed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us