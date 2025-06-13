An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight AI 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

There were 156 passengers on the flight and the bomb threat was received on board the plane, it said in a statement.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport for the Indian capital at 9:30 AM (0230) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back at the Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

Devastating crash

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat. But airport officials said a man who found a bomb threat note on the aircraft was being questioned.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after an Air India plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Rescue workers searched for missing people and aircraft parts in the charred buildings of a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad on Friday after the Air India plane crash killed more than 240 people in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board bound for Gatwick Airport south of London took off over a residential area and then disappeared from view before a huge fireball was seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses, CCTV footage showed.

