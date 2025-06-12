AFRICA
1 min read
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Kenya's police watchdog IPOA has said that 20 people have died in custody in the past four months.
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
A recent death of Kenyan teacher, Albert Ojwang, at the hands of police officers triggered protests on June 12, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
20 hours ago

Kenya's police watchdog said on Thursday that 20 people had died in custody in the past four months, as protesters clashed with security forces in the capital over a recent death.

Tensions are running high in the East African nation, with the public enraged over police brutality in the wake of massive anti-government rallies this time last year.

"We have had 20 deaths in police custody in the last four months," the Independent Policing Oversight Authority chairperson Issak Hassan told the National Assembly.

The statement followed the death in police custody last week of 31-year-old teacher Albert Ojwang, who was arrested for criticising a senior officer online.

Illegal detentions

Police initially said he had died after hitting his own head against the wall but pathologists told reporters the injuries were "unlikely to be self-inflicted".

On Thursday, police tear-gassed running groups of protesters, who had rallied over the death.

Rights groups have accused security forces of carrying out dozens of illegal detentions since last year's protests, with many still missing.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us