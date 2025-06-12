The Southern African Development Community (SADC) said on Thursday it started the second and final phased withdrawal of its troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The troops that were deployed under a mission known as SAMIDRC will travel through Tanzania, from where they will fly to their respective countries.

“The Southern African Development Community continues the phased withdrawal of its mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) from the eastern regions of Goma and Sake,” a statement by the bloc's secretariat said.

“This step involves the repatriation of mission personnel with their personal belongings as well as the remaining operational equipment.”

SADC reaffirms commitment to supporting DRC stability

The 16-member state SADC approved the mission to eastern DR Congo in May 2023.

The force includes troops from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania.

The SADC terminated the mandate of the peacekeepers early March and began to withdraw its troops the following month, evacuating the mission's equipment and other logistics.

The bloc, meanwhile, reaffirmed its full commitment to supporting peace, security and political stability in the DR Congo and the wider region.

Peace efforts underway, but fighting continues

The “SADC will continue to engage through diplomatic, political and strategic mechanisms in collaboration with the DRC government and regional partners,” it said.

Since December 2024, M23 rebels at the centre of fighting in eastern DR Congo seized significant territory including Goma and Bukavu — provincial capitals of North and South Kivu, deepening instability in a region long haunted by several armed groups.

In recent weeks, clashes and heavy weapons fire have been regularly reported in Rutshuru territory despite ongoing peace efforts mediated by the emir of Qatar.

Socio-economic activities were disrupted on Thursday in the city of Kiwanja, Rutshuru territory in North Kivu, following bombing by M23 rebels, said to be backed by Rwanda.

The violence has left more than 7,000 people dead this year, according to Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, while the number of displaced people has climbed to over 7.8 million as per the UN figures.