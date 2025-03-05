The Sahel region was the epicentre of insecurity-related deaths for the second straight year in 2024, accounting for more than half of deaths put down to terror attacks worldwide, according to the Global Terrorism Index published on Wednesday.

Out of a global tally of 7,555 terror-related deaths last year, the Sahel region saw 3,885, or a 51% share, the index, compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace think tank, said.

Using indicators such as the number of attacks, deaths, wounded and hostages taken, the index ranks 163 countries each year based on how they are affected by "terrorism."

Five of the 10 most impacted countries last year were in the Sahel region, a semi-arid belt stretching along the Sahara desert's southern rim from the Atlantic to the Red Sea.

Burkina Faso worst-hit country

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have consistently been among the most affected since 2017.

All three have been battling militant violence that erupted in northern Mali in 2012 and spread to Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The findings indicate that the epicentre of terrorism has seen a pronounced "geographic shift" away from the Middle East and towards the Sahel since 2023, the study said.

Burkina Faso remained the worst-hit country in the world for the second consecutive year, even though the number of deaths fell to 1,532 from 1,935 the previous year. Mali saw 604 deaths last year.

Insurgency-related deaths in Niger increase

Niger suffered proportionally "the largest increase in terrorism deaths globally", the index said, reporting a 94% spike to 930 deaths last year in one of the world's largest uranium producers.

Two insurgent groups were mostly behind attacks in the Sahel.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are ruled by military rulers who seized power in coups between 2020 and 2023.

They have since left the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to form their own Sahel confederation and turned their backs on former colonial power France, while moving closer to Russia and China.

The report released on Wednesday said the change in partnerships, especially on security, as well as the ECOWAS exit had allowed insurgent groups to extend their activities towards coastal West African countries.