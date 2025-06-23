Mali's military ruler, General Assimi Goita, told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday that he wanted to "reinforce" ties with the Kremlin, a key supporter of the West African country's battle against militant insurgency.

Under the general – who came to power after coups in 2020 and 2021 – Mali has steered away from its former colonial master France, mainly in favour of closer ties with Moscow.

Goita's days-long visit comes as Mali struggles to contain the country's long-running insurgent threat.

"I am convinced this visit will be an occasion to reinforce our relations," Goita told Putin in the Kremlin.

Putin says it was 'great pleasure' hosting Goita

The general, who arrived in Moscow on Sunday, and is meant to stay most of the week, said he wanted to expand cooperation in "defence, transport and the economy."

Russia has for years sought to expand its influence in Africa, in particular through the rise of mercenaries sponsored by the Kremlin.

Putin said it was a "great pleasure" to host the African junta chief in Moscow.

"There are good prospects (for developing ties) in natural resources, energy, logistics," the longtime Russian president said.

'Practical results in security'

Russia's Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Deputy Defence Minister Yunnus-bek Yevkurov and the foreign ministers of both countries attended the talks.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov held separate talks with his Malian counterpart Sadio Camara.

"The priority task of our partnership is to achieve practical results in enhancing security and sovereignty. This approach is the key to any success and victory," Belousov said.

Goita's visit comes shortly after Russia's Wagner group – whose mercenaries had been involved in the Malian army's anti-insurgent campaign since 2021 – announced it would leave the country, to be replaced by its successor Africa Corps.