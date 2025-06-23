New York City officials have placed law enforcement on heightened alert following US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, though no specific threats to the city have been identified, according to local media.

“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams told NBC News on Monday.

Adams said the New York Police Department (NYPD) is working closely with federal partners to increase surveillance around sensitive areas, including Jewish and Persian community centres and high-traffic public locations such as Times Square.

“We want to make sure no lone wolf attacks happen at those locations,” he added.

RELATED TRT Global - Trump seeks 'peace' deal with Tehran after Iran strikes: report

Fears of possible Iranian retaliation

Officials are also monitoring for potential cyberattacks targeting US infrastructure, in light of growing concerns about possible Iranian retaliation following the strikes.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority and urged New Yorkers to carry on with their normal routines.

“We want New Yorkers to go about their business,” Daughtry said.

City officials encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

“We are stepping up,” Adams said. “We are on heightened alert.”

The warnings came after US forces carried out a series of strikes early on Sunday on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.