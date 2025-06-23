WORLD
2 min read
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams says.
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
The New York Police Department is on high alert around sensitive areas, including high-traffic public locations such as Times Square. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 23, 2025

New York City officials have placed law enforcement on heightened alert following US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, though no specific threats to the city have been identified, according to local media.

“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams told NBC News on Monday.

Adams said the New York Police Department (NYPD) is working closely with federal partners to increase surveillance around sensitive areas, including Jewish and Persian community centres and high-traffic public locations such as Times Square.

“We want to make sure no lone wolf attacks happen at those locations,” he added.

RELATEDTRT Global - Trump seeks 'peace' deal with Tehran after Iran strikes: report

Fears of possible Iranian retaliation

Officials are also monitoring for potential cyberattacks targeting US infrastructure, in light of growing concerns about possible Iranian retaliation following the strikes.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority and urged New Yorkers to carry on with their normal routines.

“We want New Yorkers to go about their business,” Daughtry said.

City officials encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

“We are stepping up,” Adams said. “We are on heightened alert.”

The warnings came after US forces carried out a series of strikes early on Sunday on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us