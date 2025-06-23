AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa expresses 'great deal of anxiety' over US airstrikes on Iran
South Africa urges parties to give UN ‘opportunity and space to lead on the peaceful resolution’ of matters of dispute, says presidency
South Africa expresses 'great deal of anxiety' over US airstrikes on Iran
South Africa urges dialogue to resolve the conflict involving Israel and US on one hand and Iran on the other. / Reuters
June 23, 2025

South Africa's presidency expressed "a great deal of anxiety" about the US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict on Sunday following the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

South Africa's "sincerest hope" is that US President Donald Trump uses his and his government's influence to "prevail on the parties to pursue a dialogue path in resolving their issues of dispute," according to a statement issued by the presidency.

South Africa urged the three countries to give the UN "the opportunity and space to lead on the peaceful resolution" of the issues at hand, such as inspecting and verifying Iran's uranium enrichment activities and overall nuclear capabilities.

The statement comes after the US launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Fordo facility, using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles.

Nuclear sites hit

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

The US targeted Iran’s nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

RELATEDTRT Global - Nations 'ready to supply Iran with nuclear weapons': Russian official

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us