DRC extends cobalt export ban by three months
DRC has extended its temporary suspension of cobalt exports by an additional three months, citing oversupply in the global market.
DRC is by far the world's leading cobalt producer. / Photo: AFP
June 22, 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo has extended its temporary suspension of cobalt exports by an additional three months, citing persistent oversupply in the global market.

The Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances' Markets (ARECOMS) said in a statement on Saturday that the extension was “due to the continued high level of stock on the market.”

The agency added that it plans to review the situation and issue a new decision before the end of the extended suspension, which could result in the measure being modified, prolonged, or lifted.

The original four-month suspension, imposed on February 22, was aimed at stabilising international cobalt prices, increasing transparency in the mineral’s supply chain, and encouraging domestic refining and value-added processing.

DRC supplies more than 70% of the world’s cobalt, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries and other high-tech applications.

SOURCE:AA
