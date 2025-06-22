AFRICA
1 min read
ECOWAS elects Sierra Leone's Maada Bio as bloc's chairperson
Heads of state of West African regional bloc ECOWAS have elected Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio as the bloc's new chairperson.
ECOWAS elects Sierra Leone's Maada Bio as bloc's chairperson
ECOWAS faces contemporary challenges, including divisions in the West African region.
June 22, 2025

Leaders from the West African bloc ECOWAS on Sunday elected Sierra Leone's president as its new leader as the region faces mounting unrest, military coups and subdued regional trade.

Sierra Leone's Julius Maada Bio took over the rotational chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu at a summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The ECOWAS leaders met for the routine meeting as insurgents, exploiting strained relationships between countries in the region, are gaining ground in the Sahel and Lake Chad region.

Insurgents have recently intensified their offensives in the Sahel region, staging bloody raids in Mali, incursions into major cities in Burkina Faso and inflicting heavy losses on the army in Niger.

Spike in attacks

In the past weeks, summit host Nigeria has also witnessed a spike in attacks, targeting villagers and military bases.

In his address outgoing ECOWAS chairperson Tinubu pointed to the "stark and consistent challenges that continue to impede our aspirations."

"Among them at the moment are the security threats, violent extremism and other cross-border trends," the Nigerian president said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us