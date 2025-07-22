Mozambique Public Prosecutor's Office has charged opposition politician Venancio Mondlane with five crimes in connection with post-election violence in 2024.

The crimes include incitement to collective disobedience and instigation of terrorism.

Mondlane said he has assembled a team of international lawyers and was going into the trial with a "clear conscience."

"I have provided a great service to this nation. This is the first time in 30 years of democracy that we have managed to take the issue of uncovering and lifting the veil of electoral malpractice to the extreme," he told reporters as he was mobbed by supporters on Tuesday.

Daniel Chapo's election win

Mozambique erupted into months of mass protests that were called by Mondlane, who rejected the results of the October 9 presidential election.

The election saw the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) candidate Daniel Chapo winning the polls, becoming the country's fifth president, while Mondlane, who was highly favoured in the youth vote, a distant second.

At least 400 demonstrators died and 600 others injured in subsequent protests.

Earlier this month, legal proceedings were opened against 31 police officers for their alleged roles during the protests.

'Step toward restoring stability'

In April, Mozambique's parliament unanimously approved a new law aimed at fostering national dialogue and political reconciliation, a development analysts described as a "significant step toward restoring stability" in the country.

The law, which includes constitutional reforms and changes to presidential powers, is part of a broader peace agreement signed on March 5 between Chapo and opposition politicians, who included Mondlane.