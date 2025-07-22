At least 17 people were killed and several injured in a road accident in the Zimbabwean town of Chitungwiza on Tuesday, police said.

The accident involving a haulage truck and a passenger bus happened on Tuesday morning near the Manyame River bridge on Seke Road, linking the capital Harare and Chitungwiza town, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

The injured passengers have been taken to the hospital, with officials fearing that the death toll may rise.

Witnesses said two children and two pedestrians, who were hit by the truck before it crashed into the bus, were among the deceased.