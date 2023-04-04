Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from hush-money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, at a historic court hearing in New York on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old Republican former president faces dozens of counts in the case, which could upend the 2024 White House race in which he is currently the leading Republican nominee.

Mr Trump twice impeached as president, has now become the first former or current president ever, to face criminal charges. The 34 charges also include falsifying records and conspiracy.

He turned himself in for the historic court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy.

With a stern glare to waiting press, the 76-year-old former president walked into a packed Manhattan courtroom.

In a spectacle playing out on live television - with rival protesters rallying outside - the hearing marks a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system.

"Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," Trump posted on his Truth Social app as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower, where he spent the night after flying from Florida.

"Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!'' he added.

Police lined the streets while helicopters buzzed in the skies as Trump's motorcade made the short drive to court, a journey given wall-to-wall live coverage on US networks.