WORLD
2 min read
Trump threatens New York funding cuts if Ugandan-born nominee fails to do 'right thing' as mayor
Trump had previously threatened various states and universities with federal funding cuts if they did not comply with his policies.
Trump threatens New York funding cuts if Ugandan-born nominee fails to do 'right thing' as mayor
The US president says whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves. / Reuters
June 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani does not "do the right thing" as mayor.

Trump issued the warning during a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, targeting Mamdani, who secured the Democratic nomination for mayor on June 24.

"If he does get in, I am going to be president, and he is going to have to do the right thing, or they are not getting any money. He has got to do the right thing," Trump said.

He expanded his threat to any future New York mayor, saying: "Whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."

Trump had previously threatened various states and universities with federal funding cuts if they did not comply with his policies.

He labelled Mamdani a "communist" and expressed shock at his potential victory.

"He is a communist. I think it is very bad for New York," he said.

"It is shocking," he said, adding: "I used to say we will never have a socialist in this country, no, but we will have a communist."

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's primary, positioning himself to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

The Democratic nominee has been a vocal supporter of Palestine and critic of Israel. He co-founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and in 2023 joined a hunger strike outside the White House demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us