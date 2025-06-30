AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan refugees face starvation amid funding shortages: UN
Without new funding, the WFP warned, all assistance to the most vulnerable refugees would be suspended by August.
Sudan refugees face starvation amid funding shortages: UN
Un warns funding crisis deepen hunger for Sudan refugees. / Reuters
June 30, 2025

Millions of people displaced by the war in Sudan are at risk of falling deeper into crisis as funding for food aid dwindles, the UN's World Food Programme warned on Monday.

Since April 2023, war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created the world's largest displacement crisis, with more than 10 million people displaced inside the country.

Another four million have fled across borders, mainly to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.

"This is a full-blown regional crisis that's playing out in countries that already have extreme levels of food insecurity and high levels of conflict," said Shaun Hughes, WFP's emergency coordinator for the Sudan regional crisis.

Global call

The United Nations says its humanitarian response plan for Sudan -– also the world's largest hunger crisis -– is only 14.4 percent funded.

A UN conference in Spain this week aims to rally international donors, following deep funding shortfalls that have affected relief operations globally.

The WFP warned support to Sudanese refugees in Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and the Central African Republic "may grind to a halt in the coming months as resources run dry".

RELATEDTRT Global - At least 11 people killed after Sudan gold mine collapses

In Egypt, which hosts around 1.5 million people who fled Sudan, food aid for 85,000 refugees -- 36 percent of those previously supported -- had already been cut.

August ultimatum

Without new funding, the WFP warned, all assistance to the most vulnerable refugees would be suspended by August.

In Chad, where more than 850,000 people have fled but find little help in overwhelmed camps, the WFP said food rations would be reduced even further.

Around 1,000 refugees continue to arrive in Chad each day from Sudan's western Darfur region, where famine has already been declared and displacement camps regularly come under attack.

"Refugees from Sudan are fleeing for their lives and yet are being met with more hunger, despair, and limited resources on the other side of the border," said Hughes.

"Food assistance is a lifeline for vulnerable refugee families with nowhere else to turn."

Inside Sudan, more than eight million people are estimated to be on the brink of famine, with nearly 25 million suffering dire food insecurity.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us