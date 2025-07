The Turkish intelligence chief met with a Hamas delegation to discuss the steps to be taken for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, security sources said.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met on Sunday the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the leadership council of the Palestinian group Hamas.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added.

RELATED TRT Global - Fidan: Europe now shifting to Erdogan's tough stance on Gaza, Ukraine

The meeting also addressed Türkiye's efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy and destruction in Gaza and ensure the immediate passage of aid.

Reaching a consensus between Palestinian groups during this critical period was also discussed.

During the meeting, Kalin emphasised that Türkiye stands by the Palestinian people.