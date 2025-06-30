TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish intel chief meets Hamas delegation, discusses Gaza ceasefire, aid delivery
Ibrahim Kalin meets with delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, head of leadership council of Palestinian group Hamas, security sources say.
Turkish intel chief meets Hamas delegation, discusses Gaza ceasefire, aid delivery
The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added. / AFP
June 30, 2025

The Turkish intelligence chief met with a Hamas delegation to discuss the steps to be taken for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, security sources said.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met on Sunday the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the leadership council of the Palestinian group Hamas.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added.

RELATEDTRT Global - Fidan: Europe now shifting to Erdogan's tough stance on Gaza, Ukraine

The meeting also addressed Türkiye's efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy and destruction in Gaza and ensure the immediate passage of aid.

Reaching a consensus between Palestinian groups during this critical period was also discussed.

During the meeting, Kalin emphasised that Türkiye stands by the Palestinian people.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us