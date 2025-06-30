AFRICA
2 min read
UN conference seeks funding boost for developing countries
Dozens of leaders, including some from Africa, are attending the conference in France.
UN conference seeks funding boost for developing countries
Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville / Reuters
June 30, 2025

A UN conference aiming to rally fresh support for development aid begins in Spain on Monday with the sector in crisis as US-led funding cuts jeopardise the fight against poverty.

At least 50 world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Kenya's William Ruto, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and UN head Antonio Guterres will gather in the city of Seville from June 30 to July 3.

But key player the United States is snubbing the biggest such talks in a decade, underlining the erosion of international cooperation on combating hunger, disease and climate change.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country has tried to promote Global South priorities such as debt during its presidency of the G20 club of wealthy nations, cancelled his visit amid domestic political tensions.

More than 4,000 representatives from businesses, civil society and financial institutions will also attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

UN sustainable development goals set for 2030 are slipping from reach just as the world's wealthiest countries are withdrawing funding for development programmes.

Reforming financial system

President Donald Trump's gutting of the US development agency USAID is the standout example, with Germany, Britain and France among other rich economies making cuts when faced with competing priorities such as defence.

International charity Oxfam says the cuts to development aid are the largest since 1960 and the United Nations puts the growing gap in annual development finance at $4 trillion.

More than 800 million people live on less than $3 per day globally, according to the World Bank, with rising extreme poverty affecting sub-Saharan Africa in particular.

Disruption to global trade from Trump's tariffs and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have dealt further blows to the diplomatic cohesion necessary for concentrating efforts on helping countries escape poverty.

Among the key topics up for discussion is reforming international finance to help poorer countries shrug off a growing debt burden that inhibits their capacity to achieve progress in health and education.

The total external debt of the group of least developed countries has more than tripled in 15 years, according to UN data.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us