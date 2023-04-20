Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez will retire from football at end of the season, the 41-year-old Spanish winger said on Wednesday.

"I wanted to tell you that my time has come," Joaquin said in an emotional video on Real Betis' Twitter account.

"The time to tell you this is my last season as a Real Betis Balompie player."

"But this is not farewell, it is just a 'see yo u soon' because I will continue by your side, defending my life, because Real Betis has been my life.

"I will live it in a different way but with the same feeling and the same joy of all these years. Thank you for everything," Joaquin said.

Real Betis thanked their captain for his service.

Joaquin came through Real Betis' youth academy in 2000, and the experienced player is currently in his second spell at the Spanish La Liga club.

In addition to Real Betis, he played for Valencia, Malaga, and Fiorentina.

Joaquin helped Real Betis win Copa del Rey (Spa nish Cup) titles in 2005 and 2022.

He amassed 521 appearances for Real Betis in his two spells at the club, and scored 68 goals.

Joaquin, who played for Spain in the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments, piled up at least 800 club appearances during his career.