AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Football: Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez to retire
"I will live it in a different way but with the same feeling and the same joy of all these years.''
Football: Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez to retire
Joaquin Sanchez said he will retire at the end of the season  / Photo: AFP
April 20, 2023

Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez will retire from football at end of the season, the 41-year-old Spanish winger said on Wednesday.

"I wanted to tell you that my time has come," Joaquin said in an emotional video on Real Betis' Twitter account.

"The time to tell you this is my last season as a Real Betis Balompie player."

"But this is not farewell, it is just a 'see yo u soon' because I will continue by your side, defending my life, because Real Betis has been my life.

"I will live it in a different way but with the same feeling and the same joy of all these years. Thank you for everything," Joaquin said.

Real Betis thanked their captain for his service.

Joaquin came through Real Betis' youth academy in 2000, and the experienced player is currently in his second spell at the Spanish La Liga club.

In addition to Real Betis, he played for Valencia, Malaga, and Fiorentina.

Joaquin helped Real Betis win Copa del Rey (Spa nish Cup) titles in 2005 and 2022.

He amassed 521 appearances for Real Betis in his two spells at the club, and scored 68 goals.

Joaquin, who played for Spain in the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments, piled up at least 800 club appearances during his career.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us