Zimbabwe rolls out digital token backed by gold
The local digital tokens is backed by gold as legal tender and is meant to guard against currency fluctuations.
The value of the locally currency has significantly declined. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 8, 2023

Zimbabwe on Monday introduced local digital tokens backed by gold as legal tender in a bid to guard against currency fluctuations.

The tokens can be use to conduct peer-to-peer payments and transact with businesses, John P Mangudya, the governor of the Reserve bank of Zimbabwe, had announced last month.

They are available for sale through banks in both foreign currency and Zimbabwe dollar and can be held in either e-gold wallets or e-gold cards.

The reserve bank earlier this month said purchase of the tokens "must be for a minimum of US$10 for individuals and US$5,000 for financial institutions and corporates".

Zimbabwe currently operates with the Zimbabwean dollar and the US dollar but the value of the local currency has significantly declined.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
