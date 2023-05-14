AFRICA
Six lions killed by herders near Kenyan park
The lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.
The lions had strayed from a national park and attacked livestock. PHOTO / FILE / Photo: AP
May 14, 2023

Six lions were killed on Saturday by herders near Kenya's famed Amboseli national park after the pride attacked 11 goats and a dog the previous night, wildlife officials said.

It's the latest incident of human-wildlife conflict after one of the country's oldest lion was on Friday speared to death by herders after attacking livestock outside the park.

"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed," the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a statement.

It said officials met with the local community leaders to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members.

The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game, including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos and giraffes.

Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.

