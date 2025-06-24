WORLD
‘Do not drop those bombs’ on Iran, Trump warns Israel
"I gotta get Israel to calm down now. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen," Trump says.
As he left the White House, he also said that Israel has to calm down. / AP
June 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned Israel against bombing Iran, calling it a “major violation” of a ceasefire agreement.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday.

As he left the White House, he also said that Israel has to calm down.

"I gotta get Israel to calm down now. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen," he said.

He also said that Israel and Iran “don't know what the f**k they're doing.”

Trump's statements came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to strike Tehran, claiming that Iran violated the ceasefire announced by Trump earlier.

‘The 12 DAY WAR’

Israel, starting on June 13, carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and some other locations, alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which denies ever having a nuclear weapons program, retaliated with missile attacks.

The US later bombed three key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan early Sunday. Trump said the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the sites.

Iran's retaliatory strike at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar came on Monday evening, but there was no serious damage or casualties, and the subsequent deal ended "The 12 DAY WAR."

The ceasefire was initially announced by Trump, who said it would involve a phased halt to operations, with Iran beginning the ceasefire first and Israel following 12 hours later. A full end to hostilities would then be declared at the 24th hour.

Qatar was reported by Israeli media to have mediated the agreement.

The US president later said the ceasefire had taken effect, warning both nations not to violate it: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
