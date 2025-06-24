AFRICA
Children killed in Sudan hospital attack - WHO
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for attacks on health infrastructure to stop, without saying who was responsible.
Hospitals have been regularly targeted in the conflict in Sudan. / Reuters
June 24, 2025

Over 40 people, including children and health care workers, were killed in an attack on a hospital in Sudan at the weekend, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Saturday's attack on the Al Mujlad Hospital took place in West Kordofan, near the front line between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have been fighting each other since the conflict broke out in April 2023.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for attacks on health infrastructure to stop, without saying who was responsible.

The WHO Sudan office said that six children and five medics were killed in the attack, reporting extensive damage to the facility.

Emergency Lawyers, a human rights group, accused an army drone of striking the hospital on Saturday, but in a statement on Sunday put the death toll at nine.

SOURCE:Reuters
