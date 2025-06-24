AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda President Museveni, in power for 39 years, to seek re-election - official
Yoweri Museveni, 80, has been in power since 1986 and is Africa's fourth longest-ruling leader.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address in Kampala. / Reuters
June 24, 2025

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni will seek reelection for another term in polls due early next year to extend his nearly four-decade rule, according to a senior official from the ruling party.

Although he was widely expected to run for office again, it is the first confirmation from his National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Uganda will hold its general election in January, in which voters will also elect lawmakers.

Museveni, 80, has been in power since 1986 and is Africa's fourth longest-ruling leader. The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow him to extend his rule.

Presidential flag bearer

In a video posted late on Monday by state broadcaster UBC on social media platform X, the chairperson of the ruling party's electoral body Tanga Odoi said Museveni would pick up forms on June 28 to represent the party in the polls.

"The president ... will pick (up) expression-of-interest forms for two positions, one for chairperson of the party and the other to contest if he is given chance for presidential flag bearer," Odoi said.

NRM and other political parties are at present vetting and clearing their candidate for the polls.

Museveni's closest opponent will be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine who came second in the last polls in 2021 and has already confirmed his intention to run in 2026.

Popular support

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the 2021 results, saying his victory had been stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.

Rights activists and critics have long accused Museveni of using patronage and security forces to maintain his grip on power but he has denied the accusations and says his long rule is due to popular support.

SOURCE:Reuters
