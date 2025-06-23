WORLD
1 min read
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar
The US has confirmed that its key airbase in Qatar came under attack from missiles launched from Iran on Monday.
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar
Iran fired missiles at a US airbase in Qatar on June 23, 2025 after America recently bombed Iran's nuclear sites. / Photo: Reuters
June 23, 2025

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that a key airbase in Qatar came under attack from missiles launched from Iran as fears of regional escalation continue to mount following US airstrikes on three key nuclear facilities over the weekend.

"I can confirm that al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today," a Defence Department official said in a statement.

"At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Al Udeid is the largest American military base in the Middle East. The sprawling facility serves as the in-region headquarters for US Central Command or CENTCOM.

US had warned against retaliation

The Iranian missile attacks came after US attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday morning ordered by President Donald Trump.

Iran's chief of Staff, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, vowed on Monday that the US strikes on its nuclear facilities "will not go unanswered."

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" during the weekend strikes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us