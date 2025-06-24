Zimbabwe formally initiated the process to join the BRICS grouping of emerging economies Monday after a high-level diplomatic engagement with Brazil, the bloc’s current chair, in the capital Harare.

The engagement was between Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira and Brazil’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho Jr.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Murwira said they discussed Zimbabwe’s formal application to be associated with BRICS, with Brazil guiding on the steps to be taken by the southern African nation.

“We have had a lot of positive exchanges and good guidance from Brazil as chair of BRICS on steps that we must take, which we are already taking,” he said.

New members

Brazil currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the BRICS bloc, which comprises original members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

RELATED TRT Global - Why Trump’s tariff threat is a litmus test for BRICS

“Zimbabwe has received valuable guidance from Brazil on the procedural steps for membership,” Murwira added.

Separately, Coutinho said the two countries were working together towards a successful conclusion of Zimbabwe becoming a BRICS member.

“As the minister highlighted, Zimbabwe has expressed a clear interest in joining BRICS, and we are working together towards a successful conclusion,” he added.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 and South Africa joined the original four members in 2010 as a first African member state to the bloc.

BRICS aims to promote and strengthen south-south cooperation and foster development through shared initiatives, among other goals.