Saudi surgeons separate Nigerian conjoined twins
The one-year-old twins shared a number of body organs, including liver and the reproductive system.
The conjoined twins underwent a successful 14-hour surgery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 19, 2023

One-year-old Nigerian conjoined twins on Thursday underwent a successful surgery to separate them.

The 14-hour surgical procedure was done on Hassana and Hussaina at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Doctors said the twins were in stable conditions after the operation.

Hassana and Hussaina, who were born on January 12, 2022 in Kaduna State, shared an abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, urinary and reproductive systems.

Arab News reported that an 85-member surgical team separated the twins, who had been flown to Riyadh in November.

The lead doctor, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said the minors were subjected to an eight-stage procedure.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal, said he was grateful to the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, for facilitating the surgery.

“We thank the medical team led by Dr. Al-Rabeeah and all the team who are involved in this very delicate operation. Nigeria shall ever remain grateful for this kind humanitarian act,” said Lawal.

The children are recuperating in hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, was among those who took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the successful surgical operation.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
