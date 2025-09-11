AFRICA
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has announced that its forces have killed Mohamed Abdi Dhiblaawe Afrax, a senior Al-Shabaab commander.
Somalia's army has been fighting Al Shabaab terrorists for over 20 years. / Getty Images
By Nuri Aden
16 hours ago

Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has announced that its forces have killed Mohamed Abdi Dhiblaawe Afrax, a senior Al-Shabaab commander, during a planned operation in Ugunji, Lower Shabelle region.

NISA confirmed that Afrax was the mastermind behind the failed assassination attempt targeting the convoy of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on March 18, 2025.

The March 18, 2025 attack

At around 10:32 a.m. that day, the President’s convoy came under attack near Ceel-gaabta junction in Xamar-Jajab district, as he was on his way to the airport to join frontline troops in Hirshabelle.

The Ministry of Information later confirmed the attack was foiled, and the President arrived safely at his destination. The assault, claimed by Al-Shabab, caused civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries.

International solidarity

The attack drew swift international condemnation. The Arab League described it as a “blatant attack,” while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called it a “heinous act.” Both organizations reiterated their full support for Somalia in its fight against terrorism.

NISA described the killing of Afrax as a critical step in ensuring accountability for his crimes and pledged to release further details about the operation in due course.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
