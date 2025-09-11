US President Donald Trump had a heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he conveyed his "deep frustration" at being caught by surprise by Israel's strike on Hamas representatives in Qatar, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Senior US administration officials said in the exclusive report published on Wednesday that Trump told Netanyahu the decision to target political leaders of the Palestinian group in Doha, Qatar's capital, wasn't wise and that he "was angry to learn about the attack as it was occurring from the US military—rather than from Israel—and that it struck the territory of another US ally that was mediating negotiations on ending the Gaza war."

Netanyahu's response was that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity.

Following the exchange, a second call, which was cordial, took place, officials said. During this call, Trump asked Netanyahu if the attack had been successful, to which Netanyahu could not answer with certainty.

Later, Hamas confirmed that its leadership had survived the attack, while five members of the group and a Qatari security officer had died.

Trump frustrated with Netanyahu