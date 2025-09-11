WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Netanyahu reportedly told Trump during the call that he had a brief window of opportunity to attack Qatar and took it.
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Trump is increasingly becoming more frustrated with Netanyahu, who continually boxes him in with aggressive moves taken without US input / AP
13 hours ago

US President Donald Trump had a heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he conveyed his "deep frustration" at being caught by surprise by Israel's strike on Hamas representatives in Qatar, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Senior US administration officials said in the exclusive report published on Wednesday that Trump told Netanyahu the decision to target political leaders of the Palestinian group in Doha, Qatar's capital, wasn't wise and that he "was angry to learn about the attack as it was occurring from the US military—rather than from Israel—and that it struck the territory of another US ally that was mediating negotiations on ending the Gaza war."

Netanyahu's response was that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity.

Following the exchange, a second call, which was cordial, took place, officials said. During this call, Trump asked Netanyahu if the attack had been successful, to which Netanyahu could not answer with certainty.

Later, Hamas confirmed that its leadership had survived the attack, while five members of the group and a Qatari security officer had died.

RELATEDTRT World - Netanyahu issues new threats after Trump promised Qatar Israel won't attack again

Trump frustrated with Netanyahu

Recommended

Even though Trump is known to be a staunch supporter of Israel, he is increasingly becoming more frustrated with Netanyahu, who continually boxes him in with aggressive moves taken without US input that clash with Trump's own Middle East goals, according to the WSJ.

Similar reports suggested that White House officials have been growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a "madman" after striking Syria in July.

Qatar condemned the attack as a "cowardly act" and a blatant violation of international law, warning it would not tolerate Israel's "reckless behaviour."

The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel's carnage in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Wednesday that a collective regional response is being prepared to counter Israel’s attack on Doha, stressing that consultations are underway with Arab and Islamic partners.

"There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region," Al Thani told CNN.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us