Botswana has set up a new sovereign wealth fund to drive economic diversification, create jobs and manage state companies, officials said on Wednesday.

The Southern African country, long viewed as an African economic success story, is in a slump because of a prolonged downturn in the global market for diamonds, its key export.

It has had a sovereign wealth fund called the Pula Fund for more than three decades, which it has used to preserve part of its diamond income for future generations and stabilise government finances.

But the central bank-managed Pula Fund has been drained by recurring deficits, and officials say the new fund's role will be different.

'Stabilisation, growth'

Its initial board of directors is comprised of local and international experts.

"The Pula Fund is a liquidity stabilisation fund, it is a fund that takes cash and keeps it for a rainy day. This sovereign wealth fund will not be only about stabilisation, it's about growth," Farouk Gumel, the fund's board chairperson, told a press conference.