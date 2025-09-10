AFRICA
1 min read
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator tripped, triggering a cascade of failures across the system, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) said.
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on September 10, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator tripped, triggering a cascade of failures across the system, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) said.

The outage occurred at 1020 GMT and caused a huge drop in load, NISO said in a statement.

Recommended

The operator began restoring supply, starting with the capital Abuja from the nearby Shiroro hydropower plant, and said "substantial restoration" had been achieved nationwide.

Power grid collapses in Nigeria have often forced businesses and households to depend on diesel or petrol-powered generators to meet energy needs.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us