Governments in Sub-Saharan Africa have provided school meals to roughly 20 million extra children over the past two years, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday, showing a move away from dependence on foreign aid and a stronger commitment to education.

The region saw the biggest rise in school feeding of any region, by nearly a third to 87 million in 2024. Ethiopia, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Chad all managed to feed six times as many over the period.

"Government investments in school meals... (signal) a significant shift from reliance on foreign aid to recognising school meals as a strategic public investment in children's education (and) health," the report said.

Farmers also benefit