First Tanzanian cargo plane lands in Dar es Salaam
The new aircraft received a water salute from the engines parked on the tarmac.
Air Tanzania Cargo wants to compete favourably in the air cargo industry in East Africa. Photo/ Air Tanzania Twitter   / Others
June 4, 2023

A freighter plane has landed for the first time in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The cargo plane carrying almost 54 metric tons of goods was received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport by a welcoming party led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300F, which has the Air Tanzania emblem and is named Lake Tanganyika, landed around 1400 hrs. on June 3rd.

The plane's arrival was witnessed by a crowd of spectators, who danced and waved the nation’s flag.

The newly purchased aircraft also received a water salute from the engines parked on the tarmac.

The government said the arrival of the aircraft was a nudge in the right direction as the country intends to tap into the air cargo market which was huge and unexplored.

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) director general Ladslaus Matindi told local media the aircraft is set to stimulate the growth of the cargo transportation service with plans to have 20 aircraft added to its fleet.

