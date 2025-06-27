Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a US-brokered peace agreement on Friday, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the two countries' foreign ministers at the Department of State in Washington for the signing of the agreement.

Washington announced last month that the peace agreement will see US and Western companies invest billions of dollars in Congolese mines and infrastructure projects in both countries, including the processing of minerals in Rwanda.

Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump's senior advisor on Africa, said the deal included the "lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda."