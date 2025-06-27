AFRICA
3 min read
Liberia holds funeral for assassinated president Samuel Doe
Samuel Doe was brutally tortured and murdered in 1990, an early turning point in the two civil wars that killed around 250,000 people and ravaged Liberia's economy.
Liberia holds funeral for assassinated president Samuel Doe
Samuel Doe was Liberia's president from 1980 to 1990. / Getty
15 hours ago

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday in rural Liberia for the state funeral of former president Samuel Doe 35 years after his assassination, part of the country's ongoing reconciliation efforts over its violent past.

Doe's brutal 1990 torture and murder were an early turning point in the two civil wars that killed around 250,000 people and ravaged Liberia's economy.

He is being commemorated at his home compound in southeastern Grand Gedeh County alongside his wife, Nancy, who died in May and will be buried at the estate.

Liberians gathered along the route on Friday as the couple's caskets - his symbolic, and hers containing her body - were slowly driven through the county capital of Zwedru on the bed of a truck decorated in bunting in the country's red, white and blue colours.

Flags at half-mast

The state ceremony is being attended by President Joseph Boakai, who declared a period of mourning this week from Tuesday to Friday, with flags flown at half-mast.

His executive mansion Facebook page said the commemorations are part of a "broader effort" meant to "promote national reconciliation".

RELATEDTRT Global - Liberia war crimes trials to take place under Boakai - Official

The circumstances surrounding Doe's death mark a notorious episode in Liberia's history.

Infamous warlord Prince Johnson, a key player in the civil wars (1989 to 2003), appeared in a video watching his fighters slowly mutilate and torture Doe to death while he calmly sipped a beer.

Various rumours but little concrete information exists as to the fate and location of Doe's remains following his death.

Doe's own rise to power was also steeped in violence.

Brutal dictatorship

His 1980 to 1990 rule remains divisive, remembered by many Liberians as a brutal dictatorship, while others recall some transformative measures he implemented fondly.

Liberian Mercy Janjay Seeyougar told AFP in Monrovia ahead of the funeral that she remembered how Doe once gave her a candy, and that during street cleanings he would "stop and be with the people who are doing the cleaning".

RELATEDTRT Global - Is Liberia a shining example of democracy for West Africa?

In 1980, Doe, then an army sergeant in his late 20s, led a coup assassinating president William Tolbert, the last in a line of leaders from the Americo-Liberian ruling class comprised of the descendants of former US slaves.

Quickly establishing a regime of terror, Doe had 13 members of the government he had overthrown publicly executed on a beach and his regime subsequently jailed or persecuted many of its opponents.

He was elected in a 1985 presidential vote that many observers said was marked by fraud.

The brutality of his regime, combined with declining economic conditions and favouritism towards the Krahn ethnic group of which he was a member, led to increased unpopularity.

SOURCE:Archivo AFP
Explore
DRC targets 10 million children in mass vaccination drive
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US, China reach trade deal amid tariff tensions
South Africa: Kidnapped special needs learner Baukudi rescued, six arrested
Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdogan to Al Thani
Rwanda, DRC to sign peace deal in US on Friday
UN 'deeply concerned' over Kenya protest deaths, violence
Türkiye, UK launch negotiations to upgrade their free trade deal
Developing countries face record-high public debt burden: UN agency
Scores injured in Malawi protests against electoral body's alleged bias
At least 100 'bandits' killed in Nigeria
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
Trump's claim on impact of Iran nuclear site attacks 'exaggerated': Khamenei
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu signs major tax overhaul
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us