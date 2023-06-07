Kenyan authorities say they are considering expanding the search for victims of the Kenyan starvation cult beyond the Shakahola forest.

The third phase of the exhumation of bodies began on Tuesday in Shakahola Forest, in Kilifi Country, eastern Kenya.

Nine more bodies have already been recovered in the exercise, with the death toll now standing at 251.

Authorities say so far, 45 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths and 95 have been rescued in the operation.

According to Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kenya, investigations have so far established that Mackenzie extended his activities beyond the 800-acre parcel of land at the Shakahola Forest.

He said: ‘’Construction of security roads across the more than 37,000 acres of Chakama Ranch has commenced to facilitate comprehensive, methodical, and scientific investigations and search and rescue efforts, as well as the identification of graves.’’

‘’The investigation team has gathered sufficient and credible evidence to sustain a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators. They will face, among other charges, genocide and crimes against humanity,’’ he concluded.

Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, is accused of ordering his followers to starve their children and themselves so they could go to heaven before the end of the world, which he said would come on April 15.