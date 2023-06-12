AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Over 100 fake doctors arrested in South Africa - minister
The health regulator has been conducting raids following concerns that bogus doctors were operating in towns and cities.
Majority of South Africans rely on publicly funded hospitals.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 12, 2023

South African authorities have arrested 124 bogus doctors following a crackdown by the health regulator, according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

The doctors were common in the private sector, Phaahla told lawmakers.

“Unregistered persons evade systems by working in the private sector where they either only accept cash payments or work in the practice of a registered doctor,” said Phaahla.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has been conducting raids following concerns that bogus doctors were operating in towns and cities.

South Africa Medical Association chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa said “hundreds and hundreds more” were still out there attending to patients.

They have no medical training or incomplete medical training or have been blacklisted by the health council, Dr Mzukwan told a local outlet.

Others had obtained qualifications outside the country but had never registered with the South African regulator, he added.

Dr Mzukwan said bogus doctors were also practicing in public hospitals using fraudulently obtained registration.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
