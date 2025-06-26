WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
‘We plan to invest primarily in our air defense system — Steel Dome — and expand our layered air defense system nationwide,’ National Defense Ministry sources say.
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
Turkish Ministry of National Defence (MoD) spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk speaks at a press briefing held at the Land Forces Command. / Anadolu Agency
June 26, 2025

Türkiye plans to expand a layered air defense system across the entire country by investment in its defense system “Steel Dome,” according to National Defense Ministry sources Thursday.

“We plan to invest primarily in our air defence system — the Steel Dome — and expand our layered air defence system nationwide,” the sources said on Thursday.

The planned upgrades include investment in missile systems — hypersonic, ballistic and cruise — as well as aircraft, warships, tanks, and unmanned systems across land, sea and air, next-generation aircraft carriers and frigates, they added.

The sources also underlined that Türkiye exceeded NATO’s 2 percent defence spending target.

“Türkiye, with the second-largest army in the alliance, is among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations,” the sources said, adding the country has met all assigned capability targets and continues to invest in defense industry development and research.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Developing countries face record-high public debt burden: UN agency
Scores injured in Malawi protests against electoral body's alleged bias
At least 100 'bandits' killed in Nigeria
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
Trump's claim on impact of Iran nuclear site attacks 'exaggerated': Khamenei
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu signs major tax overhaul
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
Kenya anti-government protests were 'terrorism' - interior minister
Everybody said Zohran Mamdani couldn't win New York primary, but young voters had other plans
By Sadiq S Bhat
School stampede kills 29 children in Central African Republic
US firms pledge trade deals at Africa summit after Trump's aid cuts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us