Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan
The Turkish president says the matter of the jet jointly developed by allies came up during discussions with Trump.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to journalists aboard his return flight from the NATO summit in The Hague.
June 26, 2025

Türkiye is looking to rejoin the F-35 jet programme from which Ankara was “unjustly” ejected despite contributing hundreds of millions of dollars for the development of the advanced jet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

“We have not given up on the F-35s,” Erdogan told reporters aboard his return flight from the NATO summit in The Hague.

We are discussing our intention to rejoin the project with our counterparts. Türkiye was unfairly removed from the programme.”

Türkiye was among the eight countries that joined the US in developing the multipurpose aircraft.

“The F-35 programme is as much a political process as it is a technical one,” Erdogan said. “We have always criticised this (Türkiye removal) move as incompatible with the spirit of alliance.

“We addressed the issue during our meetings with Mr. Trump, and technical-level talks were initiated. Hopefully, we will make progress.”

Türkiye was sidelined from the programme after Ankara purchased the S-400 air defence system from Russia.

But Erdogan played down the relevance of the Russian air defence system, saying the S-400 didn’t come up in discussions with Trump.

“That (S-400) is a finished business.”

“The air defence system does not end with the S-400s alone. We are developing our own Iron Dome,” he stated. 

Erdogan said Ankara is building a “system of systems,” including domestic missile defence projects such as SİPER, HİSAR, SUNGUR, and the national combat aircraft KAAN.

NATO Summit outcomes

Erdogan highlighted NATO’s commitment to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP over the next decade, noting that Türkiye is already among the countries closest to reaching the target.

He stressed the importance of removing restrictions among allies, particularly in the field of defence industry cooperation. 

Erdogan also confirmed that Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO Leaders Summit.

Ukraine–Russia peace talks

Türkiye remains steadfast in its role as a mediator in the Ukraine–Russia conflict, Erdogan said, reiterating his commitment to restarting the stalled Istanbul Process, proposing to host a third round of peace talks.

“Even if everyone else gives up on peace, we will not,” he said, revealing that both Kiev and Moscow continue to express trust in Türkiye’s mediation.

Erdogan also disclosed that Trump, with whom he held a bilateral meeting during the summit, voiced support for such a summit. 

“If Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a resolution, I will come too,” Trump reportedly told Erdoğan.

SOURCE:TRT World
