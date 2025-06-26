AFRICA
2 min read
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Police continued to patrol the streets of Togo's capital Lome on Thursday, after dispersing small groups of anti-government protesters with tear gas.
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Independence Monument in Togo's capital Lome. / TRT Afrika English
June 26, 2025

Police continued to patrol the streets of Togo's capital Lome on Thursday, after dispersing small groups of anti-government protesters with tear gas, AFP journalists observed.

Protests are rare in Togo, where President Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005, succeeding his father who ruled for nearly four decades.

On Thursday morning, small pockets of up to dozens of protesters blocked streets, burned tyres and wooden barricades in the capital, where many businesses remained closed.

People have been protesting against a crackdown on critical voices, rising electricity prices and a constitutional reform that allowed Gnassingbe, now 59, to further consolidate his power.

'Enough is enough'

"I decided to shut everything down today in support of the protests that have started to liberate our country, because enough is enough. We want change," said Helene, a shopkeeper in the capital.

"I'm scared to open my shop because often some take advantage of these situations to loot stores," said Afi, sitting in front of her small food kiosk.

On June 5 and 6, police arrested about 50 protesters, mainly young people.

Most have since been released.

The government responded that it had not been officially informed of such cases and condemned protesters' "clear will to sow disorder and chaos."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Developing countries face record-high public debt burden: UN agency
Scores injured in Malawi protests against electoral body's alleged bias
At least 100 'bandits' killed in Nigeria
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
Trump's claim on impact of Iran nuclear site attacks 'exaggerated': Khamenei
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu signs major tax overhaul
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
Kenya anti-government protests were 'terrorism' - interior minister
Everybody said Zohran Mamdani couldn't win New York primary, but young voters had other plans
By Sadiq S Bhat
School stampede kills 29 children in Central African Republic
US firms pledge trade deals at Africa summit after Trump's aid cuts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us