Police continued to patrol the streets of Togo's capital Lome on Thursday, after dispersing small groups of anti-government protesters with tear gas, AFP journalists observed.

Protests are rare in Togo, where President Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005, succeeding his father who ruled for nearly four decades.

On Thursday morning, small pockets of up to dozens of protesters blocked streets, burned tyres and wooden barricades in the capital, where many businesses remained closed.

People have been protesting against a crackdown on critical voices, rising electricity prices and a constitutional reform that allowed Gnassingbe, now 59, to further consolidate his power.

'Enough is enough'

"I decided to shut everything down today in support of the protests that have started to liberate our country, because enough is enough. We want change," said Helene, a shopkeeper in the capital.

"I'm scared to open my shop because often some take advantage of these situations to loot stores," said Afi, sitting in front of her small food kiosk.

On June 5 and 6, police arrested about 50 protesters, mainly young people.

Most have since been released.

The government responded that it had not been officially informed of such cases and condemned protesters' "clear will to sow disorder and chaos."