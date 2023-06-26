AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa’s cholera death toll rises
Transmission in affected areas has been linked to food served at funerals in the cholera hotspots.
South Africa’s cholera death toll rises
South Africa cholera outbreak re-ignites anger over poor services / Photo: Reuters
June 26, 2023

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in South Africa has risen to 43, with Gauteng Province accounting for most of the deaths.

About 35 of the deceased are from the province.

The health ministry says out of the 197 cases reported, 176 are from Gauteng, in the north-east of the country marking it as the highest impacted at 89%.

Free State province have recorded 11 cases and 2 deaths, while in Limpopo 4 people have died. In Mpumalanga province, 2 people have been confirmed dead.

The country has so far recorded 1,045 suspected cases of cholera in 15 out of 52 districts across five provinces.

Preventing further transmissions

Despite the rise in deaths, health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale says there has been a decline in the number of infections.

“The department is pleased with the progress made with interventions put in place to curb the transmission of cholera disease and mortality rate which have significantly declined in the past few weeks around the country,” Mohale stated.

He further appealed to the public to maintain high standards of personal hygiene, especially during food preparation at social gatherings.

Majority of the positive cases and deaths have been linked to funeral service attendance in the cholera-stricken areas.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us