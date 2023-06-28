AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio sworn in as opposition rejects results
Bio was sworn in for a second term hours after the country's electoral authority certified his victory, but the opposition has rejected the results.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio sworn in as opposition rejects results
Three days after voting ended, President Bio was declared winner and sworn in. /Photo: Twitter/President Julius Maada Bio  / Others
June 28, 2023

Sierra Leone President Maada Bio has been sworn in for a second term just hours after the election commission declared him winner.

Under Sierra Leone's constitution, the presidential vote winner must be sworn in on the same day they are declared the victor.

President Bio’s swearing in ceremony took place at the State House soon after the election commission declared him the winner in an announcement made on Tuesday.

“By the powers vested in me… I hereby certify that Bio Julius Maada… [is] duly elected president,” declared Chief Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Konneh, despite protests from the opposition.

The President then gave a speech thanking citizens for their “trust and dedication,” adding that “the triumph belongs to every Sierra Leonean.” Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won nearly 1.6 million votes – 56.1% of the total ballots.

Disputed Results

His win has however been disputed by his opponent Samura Kamara who garnered 41% of the votes under the All People’s Congress Party (APC).

APC had on Monday rejected provisional results that showed an early lead for Bio, describing them as “cooked-up figures.”

APC alleged a lack of transparency by the electoral body in tallying the ballots, adding that its agents “were neither allowed access to participate (at tally centers) nor were they allowed to verify results prior to the announcement.”

The vote count was tense and fraught with controversies as some international observers expressed concerns about the integrity of the process.

“Carter Center observers reported that the tabulation process lacked adequate levels of transparency,” the observer group said in a statement before the electoral commission declared final results.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us