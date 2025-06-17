AFRICA
1 min read
South Africa: At least 12 EFF party supporters dead, dozens injured in bus crash
Preliminary reports suggest the bus was struck on its side by an oncoming truck.
South Africa: At least 12 EFF party supporters dead, dozens injured in bus crash
Injured passengers have been taken to various local hospitals. / Others
6 hours ago

At least 12 supporters of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party have died, and 32 others were injured in a bus crash, EFF says on Tuesday.

According to EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, the accident occurred near the town of Vryheid just after midnight as the group was returning to Pretoria from a Youth Day rally in Durban on Monday.

A preliminary report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) says the bus was struck on its side by an oncoming truck, ripping it open, state media outlet SABC reports.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma told journalists he received a report shortly after midnight indicating 10 fatalities. The death toll then rose to 12 by 5 am on Tuesday morning.

Duma said both truck and bus drivers survived the crash and were transported to the hospital.

In February at least nine members of the African National Congress (ANC) died in a bus crash on their way home from the party’s manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Gunmen attack in central Nigeria forces thousands to flee
Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Lagat 'steps aside' amid blogger's death probe
Israel-Iran conflict: South Africa asks citizens in Tehran to register with embassy
US distances itself from Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran amid escalating conflict: Report
G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis as Trump dominates summit
Tanzania opposition leader Lissu to be 'own lawyer' in treason trial
Third batch of South African soldiers returns from DRC
Hamas expresses support for Iran amid unprovoked Israeli strikes
Trump considers travel ban on 25 more African countries
Trump blocks Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, US officials say
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Police break up Nigeria protest after deadly attack
Trump says 'it's possible' for US to get involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Zimbabwe hearings over Mugabe-era massacre to start on June 26
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us