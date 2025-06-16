At least 29 people were killed in incidents related to heavy rains and flooding over the weekend in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, authorities said on Monday.

Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba said the rains that fell overnight on Friday and Saturday affected several communes in the capital city, including Ngaliema, Masina, Lemba, and Matete.

According to officials, a couple died in one incident in Lemba commune after a landslide hit their home, while several bridges were destroyed in the Kalamu area, severely disrupting traffic.

"The rains caused landslides and flooding, destroying homes and damaging roads. Families spent the night outside because their homes were completely flooded," Bumba told reporters, adding that evacuation and temporary resettlement efforts are currently underway.

National solidarity

The governor appealed for national solidarity and pledged that those affected would be supported by the government.

He also urged residents who live in high-risk areas to take precautions to avoid a similar loss of life in the coming days, when more rain is expected in the country.

The city received 90 millimetres of rainfall, the most for this time of year in recent years, according to the country's meteorological authorities.

The latest casualties come just two months after more than 40 people were killed in Kinshasa during torrential rains in April.