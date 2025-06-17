TÜRKİYE
2 min read
‘Barbaric, lawless, and abominable’: Türkiye slams Israel over attacks on media
A senior Turkish official denounces Israel’s strike on Iranian state TV and criticises Israeli police for cutting TRT Arabi’s live broadcast in Haifa and using force against TRT and Alghad TV crews.
‘Barbaric, lawless, and abominable’: Türkiye slams Israel over attacks on media
Turkish Head of Communications calls Israeli attacks on Iranian state TV 'barbaric'. / AA
4 hours ago

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned Israel for its recent actions targeting media personnel, calling the attacks "barbaric" and a "heinous assault on the freedom of the press”.

In a statement on Monday, Altun denounced Israel’s strike on Iranian state TV, where journalists and civilians were reportedly killed.

"Israel's attack on the official news agency IRNA, targeting journalists and civilians, is an outright massacre. Attacking journalists and media personnel is barbaric," he said in a post on X.

Altun expressed his condolences to the Iranian journalists killed and accused the Israeli government of having lost its legitimacy as a state due to its repeated violations of international norms.

“We call on the international community to take action against Israel's aggression and reckless behaviour that is setting the region ablaze,” he added.

RELATEDTRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

‘Lawless actions’

In a separate statement, Altun also condemned the Israeli police for disrupting the live broadcast of TRT Arabi correspondent Fehmi Shtewe and his team in the northern city of Haifa.

He said the team’s equipment was confiscated and that journalists from both TRT Arabi and Egypt’s Alghad TV were subjected to violence.

"The Israeli government, unfortunately, continues its lawless actions directed against the journalists who cry out to all humanity about the massacres it has committed," Altun said.

"This is the latest manifestation of this insanity."

Highlighting what he described as the West’s complicit silence, Altun criticised the lack of response from international institutions that often champion democratic values.

"We leave it to global public opinion to judge the silence of the West and its 'democratic' institutions regarding these violations, particularly if and when Israel is the perpetrator,” he said.

Altun concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to defending press freedom and the rights of media professionals: “We will continue to be ardent followers and proponents of freedom of expression, the freedom to receive information, and the rights of media professionals.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gunmen attack in central Nigeria forces thousands to flee
Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Lagat 'steps aside' amid blogger's death probe
Israel-Iran conflict: South Africa asks citizens in Tehran to register with embassy
US distances itself from Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran amid escalating conflict: Report
G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis as Trump dominates summit
Tanzania opposition leader Lissu to be 'own lawyer' in treason trial
Third batch of South African soldiers returns from DRC
Hamas expresses support for Iran amid unprovoked Israeli strikes
Trump considers travel ban on 25 more African countries
Trump blocks Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, US officials say
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Police break up Nigeria protest after deadly attack
Trump says 'it's possible' for US to get involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Zimbabwe hearings over Mugabe-era massacre to start on June 26
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us