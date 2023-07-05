South African city, Johannesburg, will go for nearly two days without water between July 11 and July 13.

Rand Water, the company supplying water to Johannesburg and other parts of Gauteng Province, says the shutdown will allow it to install gate valves and upgrade its systems at the Eikenhof station.

The firm has advised Johannesburg residents, especially those living in Roodepoort, Central and Soweto, to store enough water 48 hours to the shutdown.

“During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water,” the company said in a statement.

Rand Water further says full operations after the maintenance will resume after “five days or longer”, suggesting there might be parts of Johannesburg that would stay longer without water supply.

The firm said it will offer special water supply to critical amenities such as hospitals, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres during the planned disruption.

The maintenance has been scheduled to start at 7pm on Tuesday until Thursday, Rand Water said.

Johannesburg is home to some 6.2 million people, according to the World Population Review.