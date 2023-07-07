Nearly 800 cases of of Diphtheria have been confirmed in Nigeria in one of the major outbreaks of the disease in recent years, the authorities say.

The outbreak has been reported in the capital Abuja and seven of the country's 36 states with most of the cases recorded in the northern state of Kano. Other States with cases are Lagos, Yobe, Katsina, Cross River, Kaduna, and Osun.

''The majority (71.7%) of the 798 confirmed cases occurred among children aged 2 – 14 years. So far, a total of 80 deaths have been recorded among all confirmed cases (case fatality rate of 10.0%),'' the authorities said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says the outbreak started in December but more cases have been diagnosed in recent weeks.

''As of June 30th, 2023, there have been 798 confirmed diphtheria cases,'' the NCDC said in a statement on Thursday. It said 80 of the cases have died. The disease which mainly affects children between the ages of 2 and 14, is vaccine-preventable.

Be vigilant

''Despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine in the country, the majority 82% of the 798 confirmed diphtheria cases in this ongoing outbreak were unvaccinated,'' the NCDC said.

The authorities say they have now intensified their response to the outbreak including surveillance, laboratory investigation, risk communication, case management and immunisation activities to ''avert further spread of the disease.''

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control urges ''the public to remain vigilant and ensure persons with symptoms of diphtheria present early to health facilities for prompt diagnosis and treatment.''

Diphtheria is caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Signs and symptoms usually start 2 – 5 days after exposure and range from mild to severe including a sore throat and fever.

Knowing diphtheria

''In severe cases, the bacteria produces a poison (toxin) that causes a thick grey or white patch at the back of throat. This can block the airway making it hard to breathe or swallow and also create a barking cough. The neck may swell in part due to enlarged lymph nodes,'' WHO says.

''The poison may also get into the blood stream causing complications that may include inflammation and damage of the heart muscle, inflammation of nerves, kidney problems, and bleeding problems due to low blood platelets,'' it adds.

''The damaged heart muscles may result in an abnormal heart rate and inflammation of the nerves may result in paralysis,'' the global health agency says.