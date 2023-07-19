By Kudra Maliro

For ten days, from 06 to 16 July, the emblematic town of Mopti in central Mali provided the perfect setting for this celebration of Malian culture and fraternity. The parades, poems, traditional songs and dances lifting the mood of a country embroiled in political turmoil.

The Biennale artistique et culturelle du Mali is a major event celebrating Malian culture in all its diversity.

Initiated in the 1970s, the biennial artistic and cultural event had to be stopped in 2010 following attacks by militants in the northern part of Mali.

Oumar Koita, a young community leader from Mopti, told TRT Afrika that the festival was important not only for consolidating the social fabric but also for revitalising the craft industry.

"This Biennial was very welcome. It strengthened social cohesion, promoted living together and, above all, boosted the local economy. We're delighted that this Biennial has regained its colour and fervour after an absence of more than 10 years," added Mr Koita.

Melting pot

The first Artistic, Cultural and Sports Biennial was organized in Bamako in 1970, followed by four other biennials and the first edition of the rotating Sports Biennialin 1979 in Ségou.

For a country of immense cultural wealth, the festivals highlight the rich heritage through music, dance, art and literature while providing a platform for local artists to display their flair.

The Biennial is a melting pot of a wide range of genres, art and lifestyle, thrilling fans with sounds from different regions, such as the Balafon from Sikasso, the Takamba from Gao and the Djandjigui from Ségou.

Slam artist Hawa Tapo sees the 2023 edition of the Arts and Culture Biennial in Mopti as a sign of lasting peace among Malians of all divides.

"I recited several poems about peace and my stories invited the Malian people to live together peacefully so that peace could return. We only have one Mali and it's up to us to take care of our homeland", Hawa Tapo told TRT Afrika.

Each year, delegations from the 19 regions and the district of Bamako compete in a variety of disciplines, including traditional dance, theatre, solo singing, traditional instrumental ensembles, choirs, themed ballets and modern orchestras.

The tough competitions are punctuated with humour, making for a memorable experience.

"The last edition of the Arts and Culture Biennial will remain engraved in our memories. Despite the difficulties and challenges facing Mali, the youth of Mali came to Mopti to challenge the status quo, and they succeeded", says Mr Koita.

What was seen as impossible four months ago has become a reality as concert halls filled to the brim and arenas packed to capacity.

The 2023 Mopti Artistic and Cultural Biennial is a symbol of lasting peace and greater social cohesion among Malians.

The next edition is scheduled to take place in the cultural city of Timbuktu in 2025.