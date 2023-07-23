Mali's junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita has promulgated the country's new constitution following a referendum last month.

The promulgation of the new constitution in the official gazette on Saturday by Goita came a day after Mali's Constitutional Court endorsed the final results of the referendum on a draft constitution.

The military junta previously said adopting the new constitution will pave the way for elections and a return to civilian rule.

Elections were meant to be held in February 2022, but were later delayed to February 2024.

Up to 96.91% voted in favor of the constitutional changes in the June 18 referendum with a turnout of 38%, according to electoral authorities.

Since taking power in an August 2020 coup, Mali's military has maintained that the constitution would be critical to rebuilding the country.

In validating the final results of the referendum, the court rejected opposition views calling for results' annulment on claims of "irregularities and lack of voting in several parts of the country."

Mali witnessed two subsequent coups in recent years, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.