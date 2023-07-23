AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali adopts new constitution to pave way for elections
The new constitution was passed by an overwhelming majority in a referendum held last month that was marked by a low turnout.
Mali adopts new constitution to pave way for elections
Colonel Assimi Goita led two military coups in a space of nine months / Photo: AA
July 23, 2023

Mali's junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita has promulgated the country's new constitution following a referendum last month.

The promulgation of the new constitution in the official gazette on Saturday by Goita came a day after Mali's Constitutional Court endorsed the final results of the referendum on a draft constitution.

The military junta previously said adopting the new constitution will pave the way for elections and a return to civilian rule.

Elections were meant to be held in February 2022, but were later delayed to February 2024.

Up to 96.91% voted in favor of the constitutional changes in the June 18 referendum with a turnout of 38%, according to electoral authorities.

Since taking power in an August 2020 coup, Mali's military has maintained that the constitution would be critical to rebuilding the country.

In validating the final results of the referendum, the court rejected opposition views calling for results' annulment on claims of "irregularities and lack of voting in several parts of the country."

Mali witnessed two subsequent coups in recent years, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us